What to Know Two Buena Park men have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after over 800 pounds of methamphetamines, nearly 190 pounds of cocaine and 20.5 pounds of fentanyl were recovered by authorities.

They face a maximum of 37 years and four months in prison.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced last November that drug dealers can be charged with murder if someone dies from a fentanyl overdose that they manufactured or sold.

Authorities also recovered "enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people," according to the statement. A lethal dose is considered to be as little as 2 milligrams, and officers found 20.5 pounds.

They say this is Orange County's largest drug bust in 16 years.

"Millions of unsuspecting people have the grim reaper looking over their shoulder and they have no idea how close they actually are to dying from taking a single pill," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"Fentanyl is cheap, it's easy to get and it is killing our children, our coworkers and tens of thousands of innocent Americans who don't have to die. Drug dealers don't care about you or your loved ones -- they only care about their bottom line and making as much money as possible," said Spitzer.

He went on to say that fentanyl is in an estimated 40% of street drugs.

"It's not a matter of if but when someone you know and love dies from fentanyl. We have to continue to do everything we can to combat with deadly drug epidemic and save lives," said Spitzer.

Buena Park Police Department officers recovered the contraband on March 17 from Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, after pulling over a minivan that was leaving a home in Buena Park, according to the release.

The pair faces multiple felony counts, including three counts of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of sale of a controlled substance.

Lamas and Raygozaparedes also face two felony enhancements due to one substance exceeding 80 kilograms in weight and two enhancements for another exceeding 20 kilograms and 400 liters by liquid volume.

If convicted on all charges, they face a maximum sentence of 37 years and four months in prison.

They are currently in custody with bail set at $5 million and their preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

They have pleaded not guilty.

This bust comes after Spitzer announced in November 2021 that drug dealers can be charged with murder if someone dies from fentanyl that they manufactured or sold.

According to that release, Orange County saw a 1,000% increase in fentanyl-related deaths over the last five years due to the drug being disguised and sold as less potent substances.

"Every law enforcement agency in Orange County has also committed to providing a controlled substance advisement at the time of arrest to warn drug dealers and manufacturers of the deadly consequences of their criminal activities," said the statement.