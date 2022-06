Stray bullets hit a fire station Sunday, and police were investigating.

The incident happened at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at Station 3 at Valley Park Drive and Date Street, police said in a news release.

Officers canvased the area and found at least 12 bullet casings at the location, officials said.

At least three stray bullets struck a structure to the rear of the fire station, which faces south down Valley Park Drive.

No firefighters were hurt.