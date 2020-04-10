Burbank

Strong Blast at Power Substation Sends a Fireball Over Burbank

The explosion and fire knocked out power for nearby businesses and homes as a thick column of smoke rose over the area

By Jonathan Lloyd

A frightening blast at a power substation rattled part of Burbank Friday and sent a ball of fire and thick smoke over a neighborhood near the 5 Freeway.

The explosion was reported at a Burbank Water and Power property near Empire Center. Firefighters knocked down a fire that burned within the substation fencing.

No other structures appear to be threatened.

Brief power outages were reported in nearby neighborhoods.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

