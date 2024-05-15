A car, carrying two adults and one toddler, crashed into a home in Burbank Wednesday, taking out a steel railing and a portion of the house.

The collision happened at 10:15 a.m. when a dark Tesla slammed into the home’s attached garage.

While the three people inside the car did not have life-threatening injuries, the intersection of Vanowen and Buena Vista Streets near the damaged home has always been prone to accidents and collisions, neighbors said.

“There are a lot of people racing, a lot of people speeding. There are always accidents,” Regine Reyes, whose home was struck by the car, said. “Not a lot of people are being safe and cautious when they’re driving through the area.

Reyes said a steel railing was added in 2016 to protect nearby homes from accidents.

But as crashes continue to happen right in their backyard, those who live on Buena Vista Street hope more safety measures are added to create a stronger barrier to prevent future crashes.

As for the crash into the home, authorities continued to investigate whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.