Burglar steals thousands in clothes, cash from vintage store in Vernon

Police are searching for the person who stole nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise and cash from a vintage clothing warehouse in Vernon.

Surveillance footage captured the alleged thief stealing more than $50,000 worth of rare vintage clothing – rifling through racks in a private section of the Torgom Vintage Clothing Warehouse in Vernon on Dec. 14.

The owner, Tony Torres, started this business about 36 years ago and said no one has even stolen from him before. Torres said he's worried the person will target another business if he's not caught.

"When I see him grabbing the clothing and taking advantage of everything, he knows what he’s grabbing, it breaks my heart inside you know," said Torres. "This guy took us by surprise, we never thought this going to happen."

Torres was inside the warehouse when the thief snuck up to the second floor of the building, an area that is not open to the public.

"We was busy down there taking care of people, there were about 900 people down there," said Torres. "I'm being hurt and worried because this guy knows who we are, my daughter, wife, son, are worried too. I mean what is going to happen with this guy? This guy is on the streets, that’s something we worry more."

In addition to the clothing, Torres said the man broke into his office and stole credit cards, 30 thousand dollars in cash, important documents, and his ID.

Torres has been working with the Vernon Police Department to try and track down the thief.

"What he takes he knows it’s a lot of work, a lot of people involved, a lot of sacrifice, a lot we do on our part you know, this company runs over 400 people, between here and Texas, this whole operation," said Torres.

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the thief.