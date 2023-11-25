2 sought in theft of Corvette ZR1 from Calabasas dealership

Two burglars are sought after they broke into a Calabasas car dealership and drove away in a stolen Corvette ZR1.

Security camera images captured the Nov. 12 break-in at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas. The burglars shattered a pane of glass on a metal roll-up gate to enter the delivery garage.

Once inside, they got into a midnight blue 2019 Corvette ZR1 and drove the sports car through the roll-up gate. Security camera images appear to show the roof of the car scraping the roll-up gate, so the car likely has roof damage.

It’s not clear how the burglars started the car, which was spotted a day later at a Burger King at 700 Cesar Chavez Ave. in Los Angeles. The car had a paper Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas rear license plate.

Anyone with information about the alleged burglary was urged to contact the sheriff's station at 818-878-1808. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.