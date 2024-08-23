Burglary suspects crash near horse trail in Porter Ranch

A suspected burglary in Porter Ranch ended with a crash and three people fleeing on foot Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. to a call of a burglary near Porter Ranch Drive and Sesnon Boulevard.

The LAPD arrived and a short pursuit ensued of a suspected vehicle. The driver crashed on a fenced sidewalk and three suspects got out of the car.

Two of the people who got out of the car were arrested and one suspect is still outstanding, according to the LAPD.

Law enforcement told NBC4's I-Team that the group is a crew of suspected "knock knock" burglars who broke into at least one home near Reseda Boulevard and Sesnon Avenue.

