Burning Shopping Cart Pushed Into LAPD Station

An arson suspect was arrested Friday after a burning shopping cart was pushed the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Station in the South Los Angeles area.

“Due to an arson fire set last night, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely. Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station.” LAPD’s Southwest division tweeted.

The flames resulted in damage to the building but there weren’t any injuries reported, according to authorities. The crime occurred in the 1500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the South Los Angeles area.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning and booked on suspicion of arson. She was being held on $250,000 bail, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 877-LAPD-247 (5273).