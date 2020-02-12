Los Angeles

Bust Out the Princess Dress For This Brunch Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

A Disney-inspired boozy brunch is making its debut in Los Angeles and promises to transport you into a real-life fairy tale.

By Layla Abbas

The Magical Brunch encourages people to dress up from head to toe as their favorite storybook character and enjoy two hours of themed entertainment, karaoke sessions and a fairy tale brunch menu.

Described as an immersive magical event, the Magical Brunch has made its fairy tale landing in England, Germany, Canada and Australia. It will host its first event in Los Angeles on May 23.

Adam Johnson, event producer in Sydney, Australia, developed the concept in 2019.

"Everyone loves Disney," Johnson told NBCLA. "I wanted an unofficial Disney inspired event where people could relive their childhood for the day."

The Magical Brunch

Johnson said the atmosphere is fun and lighthearted.

"People come together dressed up as their favorite character," Johnson said. "We have live performances with people's favorite Disney songs, trivia and fashion parades where people can vote for their favorite costume."

This event also provides picture perfect backdrops with characters like Ariel, Princess Jasmine, Aladdin, Cinderella, Belle and Moana.

Tickets start at $35 and are expected to sell out quickly. You can sign up for pre-release tickets here, although the LA venue has not yet been announced.

You can view past event photos on The Magical Brunch Instagram page here.

This event is not related to Disney or any of is properties. This is an independent inspired event.

