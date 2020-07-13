California Governor Closes Indoor Dining Statewide, and Salons, Gyms in 30 Counties as Cases Surge

Editor's Note: LA County Public Health officials are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. PST.

Gov. Gavin Newsom closed indoor activities at restaurants and movie theaters statewide Monday, while also singling out 30 counties, including LA, Orange, San Diego and Riverside, to shut down businesses like salons and places of worship.

The orders came as cases of coronavirus surged in the state, and Los Angeles Unified School District announced students would not return for in-person classes in the fall.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.



CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Counties impacted:



Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Newsom also said bars must shut down all operation statewide, while wineries were required to shut down indoor operations only.

"This virus is not going away anytime soon,'' Newsom said. "I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that somehow when it gets warm it's going to go away or somehow it's going to take summer months or weekends off, this virus has done neither. You've seen parts of the country with very hot ... weather where you're seeing an increase in positivity rates, an increase in hospitalizations and ICUs. Here in the state of California as we're seeing triple-digit weather in many parts of our state, we're still seeing an increase in the positivity rate, the community transmission. We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus.''

