Here for you

California Credit Union is Supporting Our Schools – Find a Donation Location Near You

Telemundo 52 and NBC4’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive aims to help students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year.  Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California.

In addition, California Credit Union, serving as a sponsor of the local campaign, will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 31. To find a participating credit union branch, click here or see the list of locations below.

    Downey Branch on LACOE Campus

    Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

    9300 Imperial Highway Downey, CA 90242

    (800) 334-8788

    Carson Branch

    Local

    Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

    Huntington Beach 37 mins ago

    Huntington Beach lifeguard in hospital after suffering on-duty spinal injury

    Burbank 3 hours ago

    Unattended backpack emitting smoke closes all northbound lanes on 5 Freeway in Burbank

    633 E. University Dr., Ste. A Carson, CA 90746

    (800) 334-8788

    Covina Branch

    800 S. Barranca Ave., Ste. 110 Covina, CA 91723

    (800) 334-8788

    Torrance Branch

    20016 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. D Torrance, CA 90503

    (800) 334-8788

    Inglewood Branch

    3550 W. Century Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90303

    (800) 334-8788

    Beaudry Branch at LAUSD Headquarters

    333 S. Beaudry Ave., Ste. 215 Los Angeles, CA 90017

    (800) 334-8788

    Pasadena Branch

    527 S. Lake Ave., Ste. 100 Pasadena, CA 91101

    (800) 334-8788

    Rosenell Terrace Branch

    420 N. Rosenell Terrace Los Angeles, CA 90026

    (800) 334-8788

    Santa Ana Branch

    1313 W. 17th St., Ste. C

    Santa Ana, CA 92706

    (800) 334-8788

    Glendale Branch

    701 N. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203

    (800) 334-8788

    West Los Angeles Branch

    2215 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064

    (800) 334-8788

    North Hollywood Branch

    4758 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602

    (800) 334-8788

    North Hills Branch

    9026 Woodley Ave. North Hills, CA 91343

    (800) 334-8788

    Valencia Branch at River Oaks Shopping Center

    24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy. Santa Clarita, CA 91355

    (800) 334-8788

    This article tagged under:

    Here for you
    Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
    Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
    Contact Us