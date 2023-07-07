California Credit Union is Supporting Our Schools – Find a Donation Location Near You

Telemundo 52 and NBC4’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive aims to help students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California.

In addition, California Credit Union, serving as a sponsor of the local campaign, will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 31. To find a participating credit union branch, click here or see the list of locations below.

Downey Branch on LACOE Campus

9300 Imperial Highway Downey, CA 90242

(800) 334-8788

Carson Branch

633 E. University Dr., Ste. A Carson, CA 90746

(800) 334-8788

Covina Branch

800 S. Barranca Ave., Ste. 110 Covina, CA 91723

(800) 334-8788

Torrance Branch

20016 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. D Torrance, CA 90503

(800) 334-8788

Inglewood Branch

3550 W. Century Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90303

(800) 334-8788

Beaudry Branch at LAUSD Headquarters

333 S. Beaudry Ave., Ste. 215 Los Angeles, CA 90017

(800) 334-8788

Pasadena Branch

527 S. Lake Ave., Ste. 100 Pasadena, CA 91101

(800) 334-8788

Rosenell Terrace Branch

420 N. Rosenell Terrace Los Angeles, CA 90026

(800) 334-8788

Santa Ana Branch

1313 W. 17th St., Ste. C

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(800) 334-8788

Glendale Branch

701 N. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203

(800) 334-8788

West Los Angeles Branch

2215 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064

(800) 334-8788

North Hollywood Branch

4758 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602

(800) 334-8788

North Hills Branch

9026 Woodley Ave. North Hills, CA 91343

(800) 334-8788

Valencia Branch at River Oaks Shopping Center

24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy. Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(800) 334-8788