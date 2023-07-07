California Credit Union is Supporting Our Schools – Find a Donation Location Near You

Telemundo 52 and NBC4’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive aims to help students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California.
In addition, California Credit Union, serving as a sponsor of the local campaign, will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 31. To find a participating credit union branch, click here or see the list of locations below.
Downey Branch on LACOE Campus
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
9300 Imperial Highway Downey, CA 90242
(800) 334-8788
Carson Branch
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
633 E. University Dr., Ste. A Carson, CA 90746
(800) 334-8788
Covina Branch
800 S. Barranca Ave., Ste. 110 Covina, CA 91723
(800) 334-8788
Torrance Branch
20016 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. D Torrance, CA 90503
(800) 334-8788
Inglewood Branch
3550 W. Century Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90303
(800) 334-8788
Beaudry Branch at LAUSD Headquarters
333 S. Beaudry Ave., Ste. 215 Los Angeles, CA 90017
(800) 334-8788
Pasadena Branch
527 S. Lake Ave., Ste. 100 Pasadena, CA 91101
(800) 334-8788
Rosenell Terrace Branch
420 N. Rosenell Terrace Los Angeles, CA 90026
(800) 334-8788
Santa Ana Branch
1313 W. 17th St., Ste. C
Santa Ana, CA 92706
(800) 334-8788
Glendale Branch
701 N. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203
(800) 334-8788
West Los Angeles Branch
2215 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064
(800) 334-8788
North Hollywood Branch
4758 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
(800) 334-8788
North Hills Branch
9026 Woodley Ave. North Hills, CA 91343
(800) 334-8788
Valencia Branch at River Oaks Shopping Center
24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy. Santa Clarita, CA 91355
(800) 334-8788