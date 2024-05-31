California DMV expands digital services to reduce wait times, in-person visits

Starting June 3, the Department of Motor Vehicles will eliminate simple transactions in office visits with its expanded digital services.

DMV Director Steve Gordon said that customers no longer had to wait for service in a newsletter released earlier this month.

“The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit. Just go online. It will save you time, and it will save time for Californians in our offices who need to be there”, said Gordon.

The following services will no longer be available in DMV offices:

Vehicle registration renewals that are not past due

Driver license renewals that don’t require an in-person visit

Requests for vehicle registration records

Requests for copies of driver’s license records

Replace lost or stolen driver’s license or ID card

The new digital experience can be accessed online and at one of the many kiosk services across the state.

The expanded digital services may reduce office visits by 200,000 customers a month, about 2.4 million trips in a year, the DMV projected.

Some transactions will still require in-office visits, including finalizing a REAL ID application. However, the department recommends customers start the process online to shorten the time at the office.