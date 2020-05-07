Here Are the California DMV Offices Set to Reopen and the Services They Will Offer

Several Southern California locations will be among the 25 California Department of Motor Vehicles field offices reopening Friday.
The offices will be open to assist customers with appointments and transactions that require an in-person visit to an office.
Here are the SoCal locations that will reopen.
- Arleta
- Fullerton
- Santa Ana
- Montebello
- Glendale
- Inglewood
- Lancaster
- Los Angeles (South Hope Street)
The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,
except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.
All of the agency's field offices across the state closed March 27 due
to the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV officials urged customers to use online
services as much as possible.
Social-distancing measures will be in place at the reopening field
offices, which were chosen based on their size, location and service capacity.
The offices will be open for people with appointments and for select
transactions, including the following.
- Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues.
- Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card.
- Processing commercial driver license transactions.
- Applying for a disabled person parking placards.
- Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license.
- Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.
- Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows.
- Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license.