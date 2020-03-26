California DMV to Shut Down all 167 Field Offices

The DMV has informed its employees it will shut down all 167 field offices starting Friday because of coronavirus concerns, the NBCLA I-Team has learned.

Those workers will be expected to return to their offices on April 1, and will begin conducting “virtual transactions” with customers April 2.

The closures come after the Fullerton DMV closed down, after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

For more than a week, DMV employees across California have been sharing their fears with the I-Team about being required to work in close proximity with the public and their colleagues

