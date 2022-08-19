Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday.

The drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference. One seizure involved six piece of luggage containing nothing but drugs, he said.

“They didn't even put so much as a pair of underwear in there to hide it,” Judd told reporters.

The 85 arrests involved 355 combined felonies and 93 misdemeanors in a case centered on drug trafficking in the area around Winter Haven, Florida, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Street value of about $12.8 million was estimated for the seizures of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax. Forty-nine guns and $235,000 in cash was also confiscated.

Judd said it was the largest wiretap-related investigation in Polk County history. The investigation began in September 2020 when detectives in Winter Haven executated a search warrant and seized methamphetamine. Detectives continued to make undercover narcotics purchases, leading to the discovery of the smuggling operation.

“It's anything other than low-level and nonviolent,” the sheriff said. “The whole time they were peddling poison to your kids.”