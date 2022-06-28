gas tax

California Gas Tax Increase Starts July 1

On July 1, California will see an increase to the current gas tax which would increase prices by almost three cents per gallon.

By Chelsea Hylton

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the scheduled increase in the state's gas excise tax.

On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents per gallon.

Business Jun 23

With Or Without a Federal Gas Tax Holiday, Here Are 4 Ways to Save Money at the Pump

Gas prices Jun 23

How Much Would Drivers in California Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been vocal about this tax increase including Gov. Gavin Newsom who proposed suspending it earlier this year.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The money collected through the gas excise tax is one of the state's primary ways of funding different highway and road projects.

This increase comes as many Californians across the state are trying to save as much as they can, as gas prices and inflation take a toll.

Inflation saw the fastest increase since December 1981 as the consumer price index rose 8.6% compared with May a year ago.

Newsom just announced Sunday an "inflation payment" for millions of Californians. Taxpayers would receive payments of $350, $250 and $200, depending on income level. An additional payment in the same amount will be issued if there is at least one dependent.

This article tagged under:

gas taxGas pricesCalifornia laws
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us