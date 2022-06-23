How Much Would Drivers in California Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.

He has also encouraged states to suspend their statewide and local gas taxes.

See how much you might save if any of those things happen:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s unclear, though, if Biden can push his proposal through Congress, where lawmakers, including some Democrats, are skeptical or even opposed to the idea. Many economists also are wary of a gas tax holiday.

Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage while on the road.