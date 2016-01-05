Wet Weather Driving Checklist: Helpful Reminders for Holiday Travelers

A cold storm barreling toward Southern California will bring rain and snow Christmas Day and Thursday.

That means potentially difficult driving conditions, especially in mountain passes. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Grapevine beginning Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol offers the following advice when the weather turns wet and snowy. Whether it's rain, snow, ice or fog, there are a few things to remember on the road.

Rain

The first 10 minutes after the rain begins can be the most dangerous because the rain mixes with oil from motor vehicles and oil from new asphalt resulting in a slippery roadway.

If you start to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer straight until you gain control.

Drive with headlights on.

Apply brakes more slowly.

Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

Fog

Drive with lights on low beam.

Watch for CHP pace vehicles to guide you through fog.

Avoid crossing traffic lanes.

Do not stop on highways except in emergencies.

Move away from stalled or disabled vehicle.

Snow

Carry chains in snow conditions, even if vehicle has four-wheel drive.

Observe speed limit in chain control areas.

Check owner's manual for operating tips on your vehicle's braking system.

Watch for paddle-shaped markers. They show the edge of the road.

Studded pneumatic tires may only be used between Nov. 1 and April 31 unless studs are retracted.

Stay with your vehicle if it breaks down.

Winter Weather Checklist

Tires with plenty of tread

Windshield wipers in good condition

Washer full of fluid.

Gas tank full

Defroster working

Muffler and exhaust in good condition

Antifreeze in radiator

What to Carry