Lottery Scratcher Sold in San Pedro Makes SoCal Man $10 Million Richer

A run of good luck strikes just miles apart as three lucky lottery players win big in Southern California.

By Clara Ramirez

Three Southern California lottery players who bought tickets just miles apart are celebrating big wins.

The biggest of the recent wins was a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million sold at South Pacific Market in San Pedro. That lucky winner, Louis Farillas, opted for the 25-year annual payments.

Lottery officials said he purchased the Scratcher ticket 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black.

“Whether he knew it immediately or not, Louis Farillas walked away a very rich man, eventually scratching his way to the game’s top prize of $10 million," the California Lottery said in a news release.

Farillas chose to receive $400,000 for the next 25 years.

South Pacific Market will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Just a few miles away from where that lucky ticket was purchased, Lázaro Macías hit it big. He won $2 million with an Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher tickets purchased at Bibo Liquor & Market in Westminster.

Finally, César Escamilla won $1 million after he purchased the Power 10's Scratcher ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 5609 West Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles. That store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.

