Lottery Scratcher Sold in San Pedro Makes SoCal Man $10 Million Richer

Three Southern California lottery players who bought tickets just miles apart are celebrating big wins.

The biggest of the recent wins was a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million sold at South Pacific Market in San Pedro. That lucky winner, Louis Farillas, opted for the 25-year annual payments.

Lottery officials said he purchased the Scratcher ticket 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black.

“Whether he knew it immediately or not, Louis Farillas walked away a very rich man, eventually scratching his way to the game’s top prize of $10 million," the California Lottery said in a news release.

Farillas chose to receive $400,000 for the next 25 years.

South Pacific Market will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Just a few miles away from where that lucky ticket was purchased, Lázaro Macías hit it big. He won $2 million with an Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher tickets purchased at Bibo Liquor & Market in Westminster.

Finally, César Escamilla won $1 million after he purchased the Power 10's Scratcher ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 5609 West Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles. That store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.