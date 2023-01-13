Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery.

In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said.

Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at the Stater Bros. grocery store, located at 2995 Iowa Avenue in the Southern California city of Riverside.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43, with a Mega number of 14.

A lone $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine, according to the lottery's website.

