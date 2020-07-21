Cities across Southern California are imposing face mask requirements in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic. There will be fines for those who do not comply with these orders.

Here are the cities imposing mask fines and how much it will cost you.

Beverly Hills

Fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Santa Monica

First violation is $100, second violation is $250, and third violation is $500

West Hollywood

$300 citation

Manhattan Beach

Fine of $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second violation, and $350 for each subsequent violation

Costa Mesa

Fine of $100

Calabasas

$100 for the first violation

Irvine