Here Are The Cities Imposing Mask Fines, and How Much It Will Cost You

Cities across SoCal are imposing face mask requirements along with fines.

By Miller Hyatt

Cities across Southern California are imposing face mask requirements in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic. There will be fines for those who do not comply with these orders.

Here are the cities imposing mask fines and how much it will cost you.

Beverly Hills

  • Fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Santa Monica

  • First violation is $100, second violation is $250, and third violation is $500

West Hollywood

  • $300 citation

Manhattan Beach

  • Fine of $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second violation, and $350 for each subsequent violation

Costa Mesa

  • Fine of $100

Calabasas

  • $100 for the first violation

Irvine

  • up to $500 per violation per day

