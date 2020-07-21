Cities across Southern California are imposing face mask requirements in public spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic. There will be fines for those who do not comply with these orders.
Here are the cities imposing mask fines and how much it will cost you.
Beverly Hills
- Fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.
Santa Monica
- First violation is $100, second violation is $250, and third violation is $500
West Hollywood
- $300 citation
Manhattan Beach
- Fine of $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second violation, and $350 for each subsequent violation
Costa Mesa
- Fine of $100
Calabasas
- $100 for the first violation
Irvine
- up to $500 per violation per day