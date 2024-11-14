A new program to help finance energy-efficient home retrofits was announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Those interested can now submit their applications for the first phase of the Home Appliance and Electrification Rebates (HEAR or HEEHRA in California).

This program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will provide $80 million for low- to moderate-income homeowners to retrofit their homes with efficient electrification systems.

California homeowners with household incomes between 80% and 150% of the area median income (AMI) can receive up to $4,000, while those below 80% of AMI can receive up to $8,000.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In Los Angeles County, the median income should be $208.050 or less for a family of four. See other counties' area median income breakdown here.

According to the CEC release, HEERA rebates can be requested “for the purchase of new heat pumps for heating and cooling. "

Applications for this program are open as of Nov. 12, 2024. The CEC is distributing the funds through Tech Clean California, a statewide initiative to accelerate the adoption of efficient energy.

The Tech Clean California website provides a list of contractors who have been certified in the rebate program. Those who qualify may also find a list of requirements.

Click here for more information.