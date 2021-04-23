Caltrans

Caltrans Will Swarm SoCal Freeways for Weekend Projects. Here's When and Where

Caltrans workers and volunteers will be part of simultaneous projects this weekend.

59044139
Getty Images

Caltrans maintenance crews will be on several highways this weekend in simultaneous maintenance operations.

Projects include litter and debris removal, weed abatement, guardrail repair, graffiti removal and tree trimming. Volunteers in community cleanup days will contribute to the operation at several locations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Connectors and ramps may be fully closed for the safety of maintenance workers. Crews will be performing maintenance work at the following locations on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

  • 605 Freeway at Angell Street and Flatbush Avenue in Norwalk
  • Eastbound Route 60 from Rosemead Blvd. to Santa Anita Ave. off-ramp in South El Monte
  • Southbound Route 57 at Arrow Highway in San Dimas
  • Westbound 210 Freeway from Grand Ave. to Azusa Ave. in Azusa and Glendora
  • Eastbound 210 Freeway from Route 118 to Van Nuys Blvd. in Los Angeles

Crews will also perform maintenance work at the following locations on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

  • 605 Freeway at Angell Street and Flatbush Avenue in Norwalk
  • Westbound Route 60 at Santa Anita Ave. gore and bridge in South El Monte
  • Eastbound 210 Freeway HOV Lane in Arcadia
  • Eastbound I-210 from Route 118 to Van Nuys Blvd. in Los Angeles

Nearby on and off-ramps may be closed intermittently, but no two ramps will be closed consecutively. Drivers can check highway closures before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

This article tagged under:

CaltransTraffic
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us