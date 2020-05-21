Man Accused of Stealing Camera Equipment, Then Trying to Sell It Back to Shop Owner

A man suspected to stealing camera equipment from a Riverside business Wednesday tried to sell the items back to the same shop’s owner later that day, police said.

The burglary at the center of the strange series of events was reported at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Market Street.

Earlier that morning, the shop owner -- still unaware of the crime -- was walking near the business when a man approached him and offered to sell him some camera equipment that looked familiar. The owner recognized the items as equipment from his shop, so he returned to his store and realized someone had broken into the business.

The owner called police to report the theft of several hundred dollars worth of camera equipment.

Responding officers chased the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Johnny Robles of Indio, and caught up with him in a fenced in area. He was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and probation violations. He was being held on $10,000 bond.

The stolen property was returned to the shop.

It was not immediately clear whether Robles has an attorney.