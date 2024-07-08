Kern County

Canoga Park man missing after trying to save woman from Kern River

Search and rescue teams found the woman’s body but Edwin Gonzalez-Rubio remains missing.

By Karma Dickerson and Karla Rendon

A Los Angeles man remains unaccounted for after he jumped into the Kern River in an effort to save a woman on Fourth of July.

Loved ones of Edwin Gonzalez-Rubio said they’re desperately hoping search and rescue teams will find the good Samaritan following his heroic attempt. On Thursday, Gonzalez-Rubio, who is from Canoga Park, was visiting the river when he saw a woman in the water screaming for help.

The man’s family said he jumped into the Sandy Flat area of the river to try to save the woman but ultimately, both were swept away. Search and rescue teams found the woman’s body but Gonzalez-Rubio remains missing.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has not returned NBC4’s request for comment on the search.

