Wildlife

Canyon Crest Fire prompts evacuation warning in Riverside County

The Canyon Crest Fire, which was first reported in Fontana, has spread to the Jurupa Valley area.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

An evacuation warning was issued in the Riverside County after a vegetation fire broke out in Fontana Thursday afternoon.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Within hours, the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Just before 7:50 p.m., an evacuation order was issued to parts Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire Department assumed incident command.

The area north of Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under evacuation alert.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Universal Studios 1 hour ago

Meet the Grinch, watch the topsy-turvy tree lighting and more at Universal Studios' ‘Grinchmas'

Lakewood 2 hours ago

2 people shot at Lakewood vigil for slain teen

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area.

The fire stood at 0% containment as of 10 p.m. with no injuries reported.

This article tagged under:

WildlifeFontana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us