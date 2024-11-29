An evacuation warning was issued in the Riverside County after a vegetation fire broke out in Fontana Thursday afternoon.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Within hours, the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed.

FONTANA (UPDATE): #Canyon Crest IC now reporting 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 3rd alarm is arriving on scene with #SBCOFD dozer en route. BC140 going into Unified Command with @CALFIRERRU Battalion 4. pic.twitter.com/QjsSjoSGVK — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

Just before 7:50 p.m., an evacuation order was issued to parts Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire Department assumed incident command.

The area north of Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under evacuation alert.

FONTANA (UPDATE): EVACUATION WARNING has been placed for RIVERSIDE COUNTY. Area under WARNING is NORTH of 60 Fwy, EAST of Country Village Rd, SOUTH of Riverside/San Bernardino County Line and West of Sierra Ave. @CALFIRERRU is now assuming Incident Command. Additional order… pic.twitter.com/j8n0jpWstc — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area.

The fire stood at 0% containment as of 10 p.m. with no injuries reported.