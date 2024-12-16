Car crashes through glass door and into gym pool in Redlands

A car had to be removed from a gym pool after the driver crashed through the building in Redlands Friday night.

Authorities responded to the scene after a man apparently drove his car into an indoor pool of the 24 hour Fitness on San Bernardino Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The driver crashed through a glass window and door and ended up almost fully submerged in the pool.

The man who was driving the car did not appear to be seriously injured.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews got to work to pull the car out of the pool.