Car slams into San Bernardino home, destroying precious family heirlooms

Witnesses said the three people in the car were laughing when they ran off

By Tony Shin

A San Bernardino family is heartbroken and frustrated after someone rammed a stolen car into their home, sparking a fire that also destroyed precious family heirlooms.

Ethan Moore was in the back of the house that he and his wife, Amy, bought in 1997 when a speeding Kia speeding down Casa Loma Drive slammed into their home at the end of a cul-de-sac in a crash that was captured on video.

Ethan Moore heard a loud bang and then felt his house shake around 4 a.m. Sunday.

“I was terrified because I was laying in bed and I heard the car coming, and I knew it was going to hit the house and I didn’t have time to go anywhere. So, I rolled over against the wall and covered my head,” recalled Amy Moore.

The car crashed into their 19-year-old son’s bedroom and then burst into flames. Fortunately, their son was not injured.

"Once there was an explosion in the car, it went up over the roof and all along here and we could see it from the backyard when it blew,” Ethan Moore said.

Moments later, surveillance video showed three people running away from the car and down the street. Neighbors said they heard them laughing as they ran off.

The Moores lost just about everything. "My heart sunk. All I could think about were the things going up in flames I can never replace, everything I had from my grandmother who passed away a few years ago. I had some of her belongings and they're gone,” Amy Moore said. “That's what I'm most upset about – and home videos, all my home videos.”

Police are still trying to identify the three people who ran away from the burning car. They’re hoping witnesses come forward with information. The Moores, meanwhile, have set up an online fundraiser to help them recover from the financial disaster.

"It does make me mad that they ran off and didn't take responsibility,” Amy Moore said. “It seems like a coward’s way out to me.”

