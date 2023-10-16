Car-to-car shooting leaves 3 dead in Toluca Lake: LAPD

Three people were killed Monday night in Toluca Lake after at least one gunman shot at another vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

LAPD said they responded to a call of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street. There, investigators learned the occupants of a silver sedan opened fire on a black sedan.

One person died at the scene and two others self-transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died. It's unclear if two of the shooting victims drove themselves to a medical facility or if another person had driven them.

Police are searching for the silver sedan involved in the triple homicide. LAPD said that vehicle had three to four people inside.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. LAPD did not release details on the victims, such as their names, age or gender.