Car-to-car shooting leaves 3 dead in Toluca Lake: LAPD

Police are searching for a silver sedan in connection with the triple homicide.

By Karla Rendon

LAPD responds to the scene of a triple shooting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Three people were killed Monday night in Toluca Lake after at least one gunman shot at another vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

LAPD said they responded to a call of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street. There, investigators learned the occupants of a silver sedan opened fire on a black sedan.

One person died at the scene and two others self-transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died. It's unclear if two of the shooting victims drove themselves to a medical facility or if another person had driven them.

Police are searching for the silver sedan involved in the triple homicide. LAPD said that vehicle had three to four people inside.

The investigation is ongoing. LAPD did not release details on the victims, such as their names, age or gender.

