Car-to-car shooting leaves one dead in Valley Village

A man was killed in a car-to-car shooting Saturday in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Chandler Avenue, between Ben and Colfax Avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead inside a car.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of apartment buildings. A suspect description was not available.