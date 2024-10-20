Valley Village

Car-to-car shooting leaves one dead in Valley Village

By City News Service

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man was killed in a car-to-car shooting Saturday in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Chandler Avenue, between Ben and Colfax Avenues, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead inside a car.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of apartment buildings. A suspect description was not available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Valley Village
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us