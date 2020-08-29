Police pursuit

Carjacking Suspect Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

A carjacking and attempted murder suspect led police on a dangerous high-speed chase in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

Two other people were also inside the blue Hyundai Sonata as the driver blew through intersections and collided with at least two cars.

Reports indicated the trio may have used a sledgehammer in the carjacking, with police referring to them as attempted murder suspects.

After getting trapped behind traffic, all three people got out the car and ran into a neighborhood near Crenshaw Boulevard and West 60th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police then began searching from house to house.

One woman was seen being detained by police around 2:50 p.m. as they continued to search for the other two people. Another person was also taken into custody as the search continued for the third person just before 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

