Cars tagged with swastikas in multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods

Authorities are investigating several vandalism and hate crimes involving unknown suspects spray painting swastikas on vehicles in Los Angeles County, police said.

The crimes were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to the LAPD.

Police were investigating incidents in the LAPD's Pacific and 77th Street areas, while it was earlier reported that swastikas were discovered spray-painted on multiple vehicles in the Ladera Heights and View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhoods of southwest Los Angeles County.

Sheriff's officials said the victims discovered the vandalism Friday morning after their vehicles were parked on neighborhood streets overnight. No addresses were given. The two neighborhoods are just south of Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area.

There was no immediate suspect information available, and it was unclear exactly when the crimes occurred.

The LAPD urged anyone with information about the vandalism to call them at 877-527-3247. Anyone with information within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction was urged to contact the Marina del Rey sheriff's station at 310-482-6000 or LASD Major Crime Bureau Crime Coordinator Detective Wong at 323-267-4819. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.