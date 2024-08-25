Detectives investigating if Carson double shootings are connected

Authorities are investigating after two men were shot to death in the same general area in Carson late Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the shootings around 11:30 p.m. and responded to the 100 block of 234th Street. In that general area, two men were found shot just blocks from each other, according to LASD.

It’s unclear if the shootings were related. The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 3223-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.