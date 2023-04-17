Carson Girl Missing for More Than 4 Months Found Alive

A 16-year-old Carson girl who had been missing for more than four months has been found alive.

Alinka Angeline Castaneda had been reported missing after leaving her home Jan. 1. Her mother confirmed Monday to NBC4 that the girl was found.

Neither the circumstances in which she was found nor the reason for her original disappearance were immediately clear.

The City of Carson earlier this month approved a $100,000 reward in the search for Alinka.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Marciela Avila Roses said that her daughter had left home without a credit card, ID, or change of clothes. Since her disappearance, her cellphone had remained disconnected, but then, on Jan. 19, Roses said she got a call from her daughter, leading her to believe the teen was a victim of human trafficking.

“She’s called her family at least three different times. Each time she sounded under duress. And she said something to the effect of, ‘They’re not letting me go. I don’t know where I am at,’ and that she has to hang up,” said Moses Castillo, a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective and advocate for the family, earlier this month.