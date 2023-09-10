Cell phone captures thieves using hammers in Northridge smash-and-grab robbery

Video footage captured several thieves armed with hammers ransacking a Macy’s department store in Northridge, taking off with nearly $20,000 worth of goods Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the latest smash-and-grab robbery to target a department store. Cell phone footage captured a group of six people using hammers to break display cases at the Macy’s in the Northridge Fashion Center, taking off with numerous colognes.

Several people tried stopping the robbers as they dragged away garbage bags full of items. The thieves were all wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts and some disguised themselves with sunglasses.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This incident was reported just after 11 a.m., shortly after the department store opened.

Thieves have targeted several other stores in similar robberies across California, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to create a task force dedicated to these crimes.

A detailed description of the thieves involved in the Macy’s robbery was not immediately available. Police have not announced arrests in connection with the incident.

Authorities share tips on how shoppers can stay safe when encountering a smash and grab robbery. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 14, 2023.