Retail crimes task force to tackle wave of SoCal flash robberies

A retail crimes task force will be charged with investigating a wave of flash robberies at mall stores and other businesses in Los Angeles County, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday.

The task force will be investigate, apprehend and prosecute criminals involved in retail thefts, including recent flash robberies like the theft at Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. The heists often target specific malls with high-end merchandise.

The Organized Retail Crimes Task Force will include detectives and investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, Glendale Police Department, Burbank Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force.

In the robbery at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga mall, about 30 to 50 people were seen grabbing handbags, clothes and other items. At least one security guard was sprayed with bear spray, which irritates the eyes and respiratory system, in the crime caught on camera.

"Each of these acts takes away from our piece of mind or our sense of our security when we want to go out and do shopping in retail communities," LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow said during the Thursday press conference in City Hall. "The Los Angeles Police Department will not tolerate these acts. We will not stand by idly while these acts continue."