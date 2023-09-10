Charlie Beach in Marina del Rey reopens after sewage spill

A mile stretch of beach in the Marina del Rey area was reopened Sunday after it was closed for a few days due to a 10,000-gallon sewage spill.

The spill was caused by a blocked wastewater line that caused sewage to overflow Thursday into a storm drain at Slauson and La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The blockage was cleared and the leak stopped, but due to the runoff into the ocean, the county closed beaches to swimmers and surfers at Charlie Beach, a half-mile on either side of Ballona Creek.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that samples taken Friday and Saturday identified water quality levels within state standards.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

However, warnings remained in place for Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach, Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and the Santa Monica Pier.

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The health department cautioned residents who are planning to visit these beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

Information on beach conditions is accessible 24 hours a day by calling 800-525-5662 or online.