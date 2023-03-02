Check Your Pockets: These Coins Can Be Worth Up To $24,000

The website The Spruce Crafts explains that there are many coins that have been distributed that have errors during the printing process.

Many people may be carrying thousands of dollars worth of coins in their pockets and they don't even know it.

The website specialized in coin collection, The Spruce Crafts, explains that there are many coins that have been distributed after being minted and that have errors in the printing process.

Some coins have extra elements while others have the cast of a letter or double element.

SEVERAL OF THESE COINS HAVE PRINTING ERRORS

These are the seven coins that have the highest value and that were minted in the United States:

1 - One penny with the face of Abraham Lincoln, minted in 1969, which has a double imprint.

These coins are very rare to find, but a woman in Texas found one in her house that was worth $24,000.

2 - Another penny with the face of Lincoln but from 1970, which has a double impression that is observed in the word Liberty, in addition to an elevation in the number 7.

This penny may have a value of about $3,500.

3 - This penny with the face of Lincoln has a double imprint on the words In God We Trust and on Liberty. With the help of a magnifying glass, you can see the double print on the edges.

This coin can have a value of $500, and has a value in numismatics of EF-40.

4 - The 2004 Wisconsin State Fair quarter.

This coin has a repeated leaf that hangs from a corn or corn. These coins have a value of between $200 and $300, according to the specialized site.

5 - Another penny with the face of Lincoln minted in 1999 and that has an error in the letters A and M of the word America (they appear wider).

These coins can have a value between $5 and $600.

6 - A 1982 dime with Roosevelt's face missing the letter marking where it was struck. For example, those printed in Philadelphia should have the letter P, those in Denver the letter D, and those printed in San Francisco the letter S.

These coins lacked these letters so their value is higher. These coins have a value between $30 and 50.

7 - The 2007 dollar coin, known as the Presidential. On some of these coins, the letters found on the edges of the coin are missing.

These coins can be worth between $50 and $3,000.

So check your pockets, wallets, and drawers, since one or more of these coins may be in your possession.

It is recommended to review them with a magnifying glass and then take them to a numismatic (coin) expert to determine if it is one of these error coins and confirm the value.