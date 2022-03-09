What Baby Bust? Chino Firefighters Welcome 15 Babies in 12 Months

Baby fever? A whopping 15 babies have been born into firefighter families at the Chino Valley Fire District over the course of 12 months.

What at first glance looks like a day care is actually a fire station.

It had to be asked: "Do you think the pandemic had anything to do with this?"

"Well I think they are being dubbed quarantine babies," Arianna Guinn, a firefighter wife, said.

Even firefighters noticed something strange was happening.

"On my crew that year, three of us, all the kids were born within a month and a half of each other," firefighter Charles Addie said.

"It seriously seemed like every shift we were coming in, somebody else was announcing they're having another baby so," firefighter Eric Englehardt said. "We jumped on the train too."

For the moms, the baby fever has been a blessing.

"It was really fun going on family vacations with our big old bellies. It was really cool," wife Danay Englehardt said.

"It's nice having other moms around. Just the community and just being able to relate because are so close," Pamela Addie said.

"It's definitely nice to have that support system and it's always good when they are on long fires we can always reach out to some of the other families," Holley Kalousek said.

For the dads, coming home to a cute little face like this is priceless.

"We can be gone for several days at a time and just to come home and see the excitement on her face it's the best thing ever," firefighter Caleb Guinn said.

And you never know, this could be the next generation of firefighting heroes.

"Are you thinking maybe he might follow in dads footsteps? Oh I asked him right now and I showed him the engine to see if he wanted to join too I think he's thinking about it," firefighter Brian Kalousek said.