Los Angeles

Possible DUI Driver Leads CHP Officers on Pursuit Through Santa Clarita

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a red vehicle in the Santa Clarita area on Saturday night.

The driver was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CHP.

The red vehicle was seen speeding through residential areas and surface streets.

CHP units stopped following the driver for a while as he continued on through Santa Clarita.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the driver reached Canyon Country CHP units decided to back off of the pursuit.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us