Possible DUI Driver Leads CHP Officers on Pursuit Through Santa Clarita

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a red vehicle in the Santa Clarita area on Saturday night.

The driver was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CHP.

The red vehicle was seen speeding through residential areas and surface streets.

CHP units stopped following the driver for a while as he continued on through Santa Clarita.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the driver reached Canyon Country CHP units decided to back off of the pursuit.

No further details were immediately available.