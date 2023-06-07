Construction worker killed in Pacoima cinder block wall collapse

A construction worker died after being trapped under a cinder block wall that collapsed in Pacoima Wednesday morning.

Authorities received calls around 8:47 a.m. that there were two construction workers involved in a wall collapse on Glenoaks Boulevard.

Crews arrived and were able to get the person out from under the rubble but they died due their injuries. The Urban Search and Rescue Unit worked for about an hour and used the "jaws of life" to gain access to the worker who was trapped.

Javier Calderon Casas, 49, of San Bernardino, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Two other workers, ages 42 and 45, were hospitalized with minor injuries, the LAFD reported.

It is unclear how the wall collapsed.