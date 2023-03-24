LAUSD Students Head Back to School After 3-Day Workers Strike

Classes in the nation's second-largest school district resumed Friday after a three-day workers strike that shut down classroom education.

The mid-week walkout did not end with a contract sought by members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99. There was no immediate word on whether progress had been made in the dispute between union members and the LAUSD, but Mayor Karen Bass has been facilitating discussions.

Regardless, classes resume for about 40,000 students.

"All @LASchools will reopen this Friday, March 24. We are grateful for the assistance and support of our partners, and we look forward to seeing our students and employees back at school,'' the district tweeted Thursday night.

Max Arias, executive director of SEIU Local 99, said the union was grateful that Bass was helping “find a path out of our current impasse.” There was no indication Thursday how the arbitration was going.

Thousands of service workers backed by teachers began the strike Tuesday against the Los Angeles Unified School District, chanting and marching in picket lines during a storm that brought rain, wind and cold temperatures. Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff, walked out as contract talks stalled, leading to the temporary school closures.

Teachers joined rain-soaked picket lines early Tuesday as workers demanded better wages and increased staffing before heading to a huge rally outside the district's headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Some held signs that read “We keep schools safe, Respect Us!” The district has more than 500,000 students from Los Angeles and all or part of 25 other cities and unincorporated county areas. Nearly three-quarters are Latino.

Leaders of United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing 35,000 educators, counselors and other staff, earlier pledged solidarity with the strikers.

Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho accused the union of refusing to negotiate and said that he was prepared to meet at any time day or night.

During the strike, about 150 of the district's more than 1,000 schools remained open with adult supervision but no instruction, to give students somewhere to go. Dozens of libraries and parks, plus some “grab and go” spots for students to get lunches also planned to be open to kids to lessen the strain on parents now scrambling to find care.

Some say the LAUSD should use some of its $5 billion in reserve fuds to solve an ongoing worker strike. However, the vast majority of that money is already accounted for. Investigative reporter Lolita Lopez reports March 22, 2023.

The union says district support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 per year and many live in poverty because of low pay or limited work hours while struggling with inflation and the high cost of housing in Los Angeles County. The union is asking for a 30% raise. Teachers want a 20% pay hike over two years.

The district has offered a cumulative 23% raise, starting with 2% retroactive as of the 2020-21 school year and ending with 5% in 2024-25. The package would also include a one-time 3% bonus for those who have been on the job more than a year, along with more full-time positions and an expansion of healthcare benefits.

SEIU members have been working without a contract since June 2020, while the contract for teachers expired in June 2022. The unions decided last week to stop accepting extensions to their contracts.

Teachers waged a six-day strike in 2019 over pay and contract issues but schools remained open.