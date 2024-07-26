Clayton Kershaw returns to the mound sporting cleats with a special meaning

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was not alone on his return to the mound against the San Fransisco Giants Tuesday afternoon.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner wore custom Sketchers cleats in a Dodgers colorway with the names of his children.

In a post on Instagram, the Dodgers pitcher unboxed his new cleats to reveal the big surprise.

An emotional moment for Kershaw after being out for nearly a year due to a shoulder injury.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Kershaw made his first big league appearance since last October's NL Division Series opener against Arizona, when the three-time Cy Young Award winner was chased after one out and allowed six runs.

Kershaw had surgery on Nov. 3 to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule and started a minor league rehab stint in June.

Against the Giants, the 36-year-old left-hander gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two, getting 14 swings and misses, including eight on sliders, while throwing 47 of 72 pitches for strikes. He averaged 90.6 mph with 24 fastballs, threw 32 sliders, 10 curveballs and six changeups.

The Dodgers won Thursday's game 6-4.

Clayton Kershaw picks up his first K of the season to escape a first-inning jam! pic.twitter.com/GkUqiHb5HL — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2024

Kershaw agreed in February to a contract guaranteeing $10 million, a deal that allows him to earn up to $12.5 million this year and $25 million in 2025, In addition to his $5 million salary this year, he would get $1 million for making six starts or relief appearances of three or more innings, $1.5 million each for seven, eight and nine, and $2 million for 10.