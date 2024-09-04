Photos: Take a look at these adoptable pets with unique names

NBCLA and Telemundo 52 are continuing with our Clear the Shelters campaign for its 10th anniversary.
Several local shelters have dogs, cats, bunnies and other critters looking for a forever home.
These animals are in search of a loving home where they can grow and play. And although some of them have not yet been named, others already come with unique ones. Take a look at some of these adorable, adoptable pets with not so ordinary names.
Pasadena Humane Society
Some other honorable mentions are Skillet, Forklift, Wi-Fi, Jimothy and Moto-Moto.
Burbank Animal Center
Ventura County Animal Services
Penelope Pillow - 6-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix
Pocket - 5-month-old Domestic Shorthair
Dr. Pepper - 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair
Rainbow Brite - 7-year-old German Shepherd
Balto - 4-yrar-old Siberian Husky