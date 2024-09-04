Clear the shelters

Photos: Take a look at these adoptable pets with unique names

You could take home a pet like Girlboss, Cardi B or Dr. Pepper.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBCLA and Telemundo 52 are continuing with our Clear the Shelters campaign for its 10th anniversary. 

Several local shelters have dogs, cats, bunnies and other critters looking for a forever home. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

These animals are in search of a loving home where they can grow and play. And although some of them have not yet been named, others already come with unique ones. Take a look at some of these adorable, adoptable pets with not so ordinary names.

Pasadena Humane Society

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss.

Gaslight - 8-week-old domestic short hair
Gaslight - 8-week-old domestic short hair ()

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

South Los Angeles 11 mins ago

‘Ground zero for human trafficking.' Feds, Los Angeles team up to crack down on Figueroa Corridor

Decision 2024 32 mins ago

Important dates and deadlines to know for the California election

Jabarkus and Chewbarka

Some other honorable mentions are Skillet, Forklift, Wi-Fi, Jimothy and Moto-Moto.

Burbank Animal Center

Carbi B and Nikki Minaj

Ventura County Animal Services

Penelope Pillow - 6-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix

Pocket - 5-month-old Domestic Shorthair

Dr. Pepper - 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair

Rainbow Brite - 7-year-old German Shepherd

Balto - 4-yrar-old Siberian Husky

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us