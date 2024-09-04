Photos: Take a look at these adoptable pets with unique names

NBCLA and Telemundo 52 are continuing with our Clear the Shelters campaign for its 10th anniversary.

Several local shelters have dogs, cats, bunnies and other critters looking for a forever home.

These animals are in search of a loving home where they can grow and play. And although some of them have not yet been named, others already come with unique ones. Take a look at some of these adorable, adoptable pets with not so ordinary names.

Pasadena Humane Society

Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss.

Gaslight - 8-week-old domestic short hair ()

Jabarkus and Chewbarka

Some other honorable mentions are Skillet, Forklift, Wi-Fi, Jimothy and Moto-Moto.

Burbank Animal Center

Carbi B and Nikki Minaj

Ventura County Animal Services

Penelope Pillow - 6-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix

Pocket - 5-month-old Domestic Shorthair

Dr. Pepper - 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair

Rainbow Brite - 7-year-old German Shepherd

Balto - 4-yrar-old Siberian Husky