Pet adoption drive to be held at LA State Historic Park on Sunday

The weekend-long event yielded a total of 142 adoptions on Saturday, according to host Best Friends Animal Society.

By Karla Rendon

Dozens of dogs and cats were adopted Saturday as part of a local animal welfare organization’s weekend-long pet adoption drive.

The Best Friends Animal Society hosted a pet adoption drive at LA State Historic Park, where locals welcomed animals in need into their households. Numerous animal rescue groups and organizations banded together to take adoptable pets for the event in hopes of finding them their fur-ever homes.

“Our mission is to help every single shelter in the country get to no-kill by 2025,” said Holly Sizemore of Best Friends Animal Society.

A total of 60 dogs and 82 cats were adopted during the event Saturday and those who are still looking to add some more love to their life can do so on Sunday.

The second day of the drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at LA State Historic Park on Sunday. Animals of all ages – from puppies and kittens to senior pets – will be available for adoption. Each animal at the event will already come either spay or neutered, and be microchipped and vaccinated.

