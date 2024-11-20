Coachella

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to headline 2025 Coachella

The upcoming festival will include artists in different genres from punk to EDM to K-pop and more.

By Karla Rendon

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Guests with Spectra and the Ferris Wheel are seen during 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Pack your bags and get ready to head to the desert – Coachella announced its 2025 lineup.

Next year’s headliners range from pop to rock to rap, with Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone closing out the days next April. They’ll be accompanied by peers including Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

On the rock and punk-front, bands including The Misfits, Jimmy Eat World and Circle Jerks will perform in the desert. One the more indie side, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast and Eyedress are slated to play.

The upcoming lineup, much like the one from this year, will include diverse genres from EDM to K-pop and all in between. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 11 to 13, and again on April 18 to 20.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Presale for Coachella begins Friday at 11 a.m. PST. Patrons are able to register now to get access for passes. Click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

CoachellaRiverside CountyCoachella ValleyCoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us