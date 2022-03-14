Indio

College of the Desert Indio Campus Expansion to Begin Construction Today

The college's new 67,000 square-foot instructional building will include classrooms, a cafe, offices, science labs, a student services center and open study areas. The facility is expected to open in fall 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony for College of the Desert's Indio campus expansion project is set for Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the campus located at 45524 Oasis St. The expansion project features a three-story instructional building and pavilion that will double the size of the current campus, according to college spokeswoman Cynthia Alvarez.

College of the Desert officials also plan to build a 17,000 square-foot Child Development Center across the street from the Indio campus. That building will include toddler and preschool classrooms, an outdoor play yard and shade structures.

Construction for these two buildings, as well as modifications to the current Indio campus, is expected to cost $113 million paid for through Measure CC funds approved by voters in 2016.

