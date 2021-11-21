Pasadena

Community Mourns Death of Teen Killed by Stray Bullet While at Home in Pasadena

Although many of them didn’t know the boy, they feel the family’s pain 

By Hetty Chang

A 13-year-old was playing video games at home when he was hit by a stray bullet and killed. 

People have been dropping off candles and flowers all night at a growing memorial for the young boy. 

The memorial now lines the front of the home on Raymond Avenue, near the Mountain, where Saturday night, a stray bullet shot through the bedroom window of a 13 year old boy. 

The family of 13-year-old Iran Moreno Balvaneda say he was a good student and close to his family.

On Saturday night he was at home, where he was supposed to be safe. 

“Straight A student, spends all his time inside his room with his family and today he’s not there — so we have to ask ourselves what we want to do as a community, this needs to stop,” said John Perez, Pasadena Chief of Police. 

Perez says there is a gang rivalry currently happening in the city and there have been several shootings in the past few weeks.

Although it is unclear whether gang violence is to blame for Balvaneda's death, senseless gun violence is. 

“As a mom, our hearts are out there, we are. Ithink we feel … we’re heartbroken just like those parents … it’s unfortunate this has to happen,” said ISabel Banuelas, a neighbor of the boy’s family. 

Police say they have been working non stop for the past 24 hours and they will continue until they find out who is responsible for this incident.  

