Flooding due to broken pipe closes Compton courthouse

A pipe that burst over the weekend caused major flooding that closed the Compton courthouse.

Elevators, stairwells and the lobby were inaccessible due to the flooding. Photos showed damage to ceilings and water on floors in hallways, elevator areas and the clerk’s office.

The courthouse will remain closed until further notice.

The court is working with the Judicial Council of California, which owns and operates the courthouse, to assess the damage and get an estimate on when the courthouse could reopen, court officials said in a statement. All imperative and in-custody matters will immediately be transferred to another courthouse, with all other matters expected to be trailed, officials said.

The court said that parties in all cases will be notified of any transfers or continuances either via their attorney or in person if they go to the courthouse, and that parties not notified via counsel or in person will be mailed formal continuance notices. Parties can also check the status of their case using the court's online services, officials said.

Assistance for those affected by the closure is available by calling 310-761-4300.