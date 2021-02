The City of Compton was hosting a COVID-19 vaccine drive for seniors Wednesday through Friday.

Residents 65 and older can head to the vaccination site located at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, 12021 N. Wilmington Ave. Building 11 Suite 1000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 26.

No appointments are needed, and walkups are welcome.

Patients will just have to bring photo ID.